Watford charity shop reopens after burglary

A Watford charity shop will officially reopen tomorrow after a burglary forced its closure. Burglars broke into National Animal Welfare Trust base in New Road on September 2, breaking a glass cabinet and stealing items. Store manager Sally Hawkins said: “The break-in was a nasty shock when it happened but the team and our volunteers have worked hard to turn our misfortune into something very positive
"We've completely refurbished the shop so our event on Saturday, November 4, is a great opportunity to come and see our new look store for yourselves."Sally continued: "All the profits from our charity shop go towards creating a bright future for local homeless and abandoned pets in the Watford area. We will even have some of the team from our local rehoming centre with us on the day. "They will be offering pet advice and sharing stories of some of the pets we've been helping like German Shepherd Bailey, who has been waiting for a new home for over a year at our Watford centre."
