Water search expert claims he found body before police

A water search expert involved in the hunt for Nicola Bulley remains at loggerheads with police over claims he found her body 12 days before it was officially discovered. Peter Faulding, who was called in at the insistence of Ms Bulley’s family, still says he discovered the mother-of-two in the River Wyre on February 7. However, police deny this and say a diver checked the area on the same day and found only tree branches.

A review of police’s handling of the investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance, published on Tuesday, found that some of Mr Faulding’s behaviour and activities “caused challenges to the investigation”. In an interview posted on YouTube, Mr Faulding insisted he found Ms Bulley’s body within six minutes of starting his search





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicola Bulley latest — Former police officer says search teams ‘faced poor visibility and challenging con...Nicola Bulley cops confirm body found in river is missing mum more than 3 weeks after she vanished while walking her dog

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Major search update in Nicola Bulley case as hunt for missing mum leads police 20 miles from where she...Nicola Bulley – Latest on hunt for missing Mum-of-two as search area is extended

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Who is Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell?...Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell tells Sky News that ‘every single scenario comes to a brick wall’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Nicola Bulley police blasted for ‘destroying’ missing mum’s reputation with ‘significant alcohol issues’ cl...Nicola Bulley cops blasted as ‘disgusting’ for sharing ‘vulnerable’ missing mum’s ‘significant issues with alcohol’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Nicola Bulley’s family say her menopause battle ’caused this crisis’ after cops revealed ‘vuln...NICOLA Bulley’s family have today broken their silence after cops working on her case received backlash for deeming her “high risk”. The dog walker, 45, disappeared after dropping…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Who is Nicola Bulley dive expert Peter Faulding?...THE disappearance of Nicola Bulley has devastated her family and friends. Underwater expert Peter Faulding was recruited by the family to search the river next to where Nicola’s phone was fou…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »