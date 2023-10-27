WATCH: Spurs legend Gareth Bale's brutal reaction when asked if he would ever play for Arsenal in latest episode of A League of Their Own

Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale poured the coldest of water on rumours he could have played for Arsenal with a brutal put down.In the latest episode of A League of Their Own, host Romesh Ranganathan, an Arsenal fan, addressed rumours that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta once wanted Bale to join Spurs' arch-rivals. When asked if he would have made the move, Bale replied: "No. Never. Impossible.

Bale spent six years at Tottenham between 2007 and 2013, before returning on loan in 2020/21 after a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid. In total, he made 236 appearances for the north London club, scoring 71 goals and laying on 58 assists.The former Wales international announced his retirement from professional football in January after captaining his country at the 2022 World Cup. Since then, Bale has been spending his time playing golf and tennis.

Read more:

goal »

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Arsenal and Sheff Utd, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more. Read more ⮕

Gareth Malone, Guz Khan and Rachel Reeves: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this weekIn case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week. Read more ⮕

Free Evan: Writing Arsenal updates to fan incarcerated in Russia over espionage chargesEvan Gershkovich turns 32 on Thursday – it is his first birthday spent in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison Read more ⮕

Lionessses star Alessia Russo opens up on Arsenal move after leaving Man Utd on free transferAlessia Russo made a move to Arsenal from Manchester United just hours before flying to Australia for the Women's World Cup with the Lionesses. Read more ⮕

Police officers ‘watched Arsenal match on mobile phone’ while on 999 call...TWO police officers have been accused of watching a football match while on a 999 call. Footage appears to show the mobile on a dashboard streaming Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on August 5… Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕