Watch: Man takes bus for 10-mile drive

Police said Joshua Redfern, 25, climbed inside the cab of an empty TrentBarton bus in Peveril Drive, Nottingham, on 4 August, while the driver was on a break.

He then ran a red light, smashed into a stationary car and dumped the bus 10 miles (16km) away in Borrowash, near Derby. He was given a 12-month prison sentence after pleading guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after an accident, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

