WATCH: Jenni Hermoso scores on return to Spain duty after Luis Rubiales saga

First appearance since return to national team after Rubiales scandalThe forward seized on a loose ball in the Italy box, and tucked it home with a calm finish to lift her side to a late win in her full return to the national team setup.Jenni Hermoso caza un balón dentro del área y la manda a la red. ¡Se adelanta España a muy poco del final!

Hermoso has been out of the Spain team since the World Cup final, when she was kissed by disgraced former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. Hermoso maintains that the kiss was nonconsensual, leading to mass protest among La Roja's squad, where 81 players refused to appear for the squad unless Rubiales stepped downHermoso remains among the Spain squad, and will be in contention to play on Tuesday, when La Roja continue Nations League action with a trip to Switzerland.

Armed police surround UK holiday plane in Spain after pilot activates hijack alert by mistakeA holiday plane from the UK was surrounded by armed police at a Spanish airport - after the pilot reportedly activated a hijack alert by mistake. Around 20 Civil Guard and National Police officers were deployed this afternoon in an emergency response as the easyJet plane from Birmingham prepared to touch down shortly before 1pm local time at Majorca's Palma Airport. Some of the cops are said to have pointed their guns at the aircraft after it landed while others approached the plane and spoke to the pilot from a 'safe distance' through an open cockpit window. The police were stood down after it emerged human error was to blame, although a search of the aircraft took place as a precaution before passengers on board were allowed to disembark. The easyJet plane had previously been diverted from the landing area after the 1pm alarm was sounded moments before it arrived in Majorca

