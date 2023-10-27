Watch: Fury and Ngannou face off at weigh-in

Read more:

BBCSport »

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou predictions as Mike Tyson disagrees with UsykTyson Fury will take on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and plenty of predictions have been made, including by Mike Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk Read more ⮕

– Mike Tyson interrupts Amir Khan interview at Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press con...Mike Tyson walks through and interrupts Amir Khan's exclusive interview at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia Read more ⮕

How the Mike Tyson factor can see Francis Ngannou stun Tyson Fury in Saudi ArabiaHeavyweight legend Tyson has been training Ngannou in preparation for 'The Gypsy King'. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou test each others patience during weigh-inFury and Ngannou test each other's patience during weigh-in Read more ⮕

How much could Tyson Fury earn from Francis Ngannou fight?It's one of the year's biggest bouts. Read more ⮕

The mind-blowing stats behind Francis Ngannou's punch power ahead of Tyson Fury fightDana White's comments on Francis Ngannou's record-breaking power have resurfaced ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury. Read more ⮕