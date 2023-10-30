WATCH: Camp Nou is unrecognisable! Incredible drone video footage shows stadium redevelopment progress with Barcelona's iconic home stripped to the bare bones

Barcelona have posted a video showing the current state of Camp Nou, which is a building site as the ongoing redevelopment project continues.Barcelona have temporarily left Camp Nou, instead playing home games this season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, centrepiece of the 1992 Olympic Games in the city. The club is expected to move back to Camp Nou next season at 50% capacity,.

The project is currently set for completion during the 2025-26 campaign. In April 2023, Barcelona announced a financing agreement to pay for the wider Espai Barca redevelopment project with 20 investors worth €1.45 billion ($1.53bn).The Catalans continue their season with consecutive away games against Real Sociedad and Shakhtar Donetsk in La Liga and the Champions League respectively - the latter is to be played on neutral ground in Hamburg owing to the continuing war in Ukraine.

