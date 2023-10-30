WATCH: Back on the grass! Man Utd starlet Amad Diallo up and running as he steps up his recovery from knee injury

Manchester United shared a video of Amad running on grass on Monday morning, which is always a major step forward in the rehab process for any long-term injury.. The youngster made a big impact on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring or assisting 16 goals in 37 Championship appearances.

There was a possibility of another loan at a higher level for the 21-year-old this season, or even making an impact at Old Trafford, but injury halted that.It could still be a little while before the Ivory Coast international is back playing and United will likely be keen to exercise caution in the final stages of his recovery.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: goal »

Manchester United winger Amad returns to light training after injuryAmad, the Manchester United winger, has returned to light training after sustaining a knee injury in a pre-season game against Arsenal. His return is expected in a few weeks. Read more ⮕

Manchester United receive injury boost with Amad updateMan United youngster picked up an injury on the pre-season tour of the USA and he's now closing in on a return. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Secure Back-to-Back Premier League Wins with 3-0 Victory over Nottingham ForestLiverpool defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Anfield, with goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah. Jota dedicated his goal to Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk had solid performances. Read more ⮕

Liverpool secure back-to-back Premier League wins with 3-0 victory over Nottingham ForestLiverpool's 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest gave them back-to-back victories in the Premier League after goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the Reds, tapping into an empty net, with the Portuguese marked the strike with an emotional celebration dedicated to Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday. Read more ⮕

'It was unsettling to watch' | Eoin Morgan reflects on England woes'It was unsettling to watch' | Morgan reflects on England woes Read more ⮕

Amir Khan's X-Rated Attack on Fan After Presenting Eminem with Luxury WatchAmir Khan launched a verbal attack on a fan who criticized him for giving rapper Eminem a limited edition luxury watch. Khan defended his gesture, stating that Eminem is a boxing fan and complimented the watch. The incident occurred during a video posted on Khan's Instagram, where he presented the watch to Eminem. Khan and Eminem later posed for a photo together. Khan's boxing career has faced setbacks, including a loss to Kell Brook and a two-year ban for failing a drugs test. Read more ⮕