Warrington Wolves' Defence Needs Improvement, Says Sam Burgess

Sam Burgess made defence a priority for Warrington Wolves after taking over as head coach. Last week's defeat at home to Catalans Dragons showed him they still have work to do in that department. Prior to what turned out to be only the second loss of the 2024 Betfred Super League season for the Wolves, they had not conceded more than 20 points in a game in all competitions in 2024, yet found themselves 18 points down against the French side inside the first quarter of an hour.

Despite a second-half revival, Warrington were left with too much work to do and ultimately succumbed 32-24 to the Dragons. It is not quite back to the drawing board for Burgess, although he acknowledged there are parts to fix up ahead of Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sport

