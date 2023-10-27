Warrington set for third round of bin strikes in pay row

A third round of strikes impacting waste collection in Warrington is set to take place in a row over pay.

The Unite union said it had served a strike action notice to Warrington Borough Council for 8-20 November. A strike is currently under way with very limited collections taking place and a third strike would begin two days after the end of the current action.Staff previously walked out between 3 and 16 October, with the council unable to complete collections on most days.The council has said two bin wagons are making collections visiting properties registered for assisted collections.The union said a "lack of urgency" from the council was "needlessly dragging" the strike out.

Regional officer Brian Troake said: "It's preposterous that residents will now have to suffer further disruption because the council can't convene a meeting in a timely manner, as was agreed. "The officers at Warrington council may wish to drag their heels and hope that this problem goes away, but I can guarantee you that Unite is standing firm until we deliver a negotiated settlement for our members." headtopics.com

A council statement said: "We strongly refute the claims made by Unite about a lack of urgency, particularly when Unite have had the opportunity to routinely raise the types of local issues they are currently raising through existing, formal channels between the council and recognised trade unions - which up to now they have ignored.

"We have also been clear that our position like other councils is to implement national pay awards when they are agreed through the national process. We expect to find out the outcome of that process very soon." headtopics.com

