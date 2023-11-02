Warning to anyone who owns a Nissan car in Merseyside

Merseyside Police said it is investigating a theft of a white Nissan Navara pickup truck which was stolen from outside a house on Liverpool Road in Southport. The vehicle was reportedly stolen between 11pm and midnight on Sunday, October 29.

Officers said this is the second Nissan Navara stolen from Liverpool Road in the last week, and fourth Nissan car stolen in Southport over the last few weeks. They added each of these cars was stolen without keys.READ MORE: Ashley Dale murder trial sees Sean Zeisz back in the witness box

This suggests the offenders have somehow been able to scan the code between the keyless fob and the vehicle, police said. In a statement on the Sefton Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Owners of all types of keyless ignition vehicle are advised to ensure key fobs are kept away from doors and windows and should be kept in a foil lined pouch or 'Faraday' pouch. headtopics.com

"Given this series of thefts, owners of the types of cars targeted should consider adding extra security measures, such as steering wheel locks, wheel clamps or steel driveway pillars, especially once parked up overnight.

"GPS tags which can be hidden inside vehicles to provide tracking information can also be of great value in helping us to located stolen vehicles. Make sure if you use these that they are hidden well."Get a free National Trust pass worth up to £50 for your family day out this autumn headtopics.com

