Warning Signs of Blue-Green Algae Still in Place at Lough Neagh

Warning signs about blue-green algae are still in place in Mid-Ulster facilities surrounding Lough Neagh . However, last week signs were removed from Oxford Island, with signage at Rea's Wood, County Antrim, expected to be removed this week. The toxic algae was found throughout the lough, which provides 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water, over the summer.

Chairman of the Ulster Angling Federation , Gary Houston, said the presence of blue-green algae was nothing new to the lough and that water quality has been declining from the 1960s. He claimed the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institution (Afbi) and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) had "dropped the ball" in terms of monitoring and managing the lough. "The population of the Lough Neagh fly is very iconic and the whole population has just collapsed and no one has been monitoring it," he said. "From angling observations we know that the trout have ran back into the rivers and both these and the eels appear skinny





