Warning over Chinese 'Frankenstein' drug coming to UK streets

A killer flesh-rotting animal tranquiliser is now rife in cocaine sold in Britain, warn experts. Xylazine , nicknamed 'tranq', has helped turn US cities like Philadelphia and New York into 'zombielands', leaving users lifeless. But the potent drug — strong enough to knock out elephants — is now widespread on UK streets. It has already been linked to 11 deaths, but experts say this could be the tip of the iceberg and that hundreds more could die in the coming years.

Researchers found tranq laced in supplies of hard opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Karl Warburton, 43, (pictured) died in May 2022 from the effects of xylazine combined with other drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine Dealers use the substance as a cutting agent to make drugs even more potent than they already are as well as stretch supplies. King's College London academics also found tranq in cocaine, counterfeit codeine and Valium tablets, and some cannabis vapes. Experts warned this showed the extent to which tranq has penetrated Britain's drug supply with users unaware they buying drugs laced with the tranquilliser. Tranq can rot the body from the inside out causing ulcers to in people who inject the drug directly into their blood. Analysis of toxicology report has linked tranq to 11 deaths in the UK since 2022, the majority of which occurred last yea

Drug Cocaine Tranquiliser Xylazine Deaths UK

