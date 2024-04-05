Warning of Scam Job Offers for Healthcare Assistant Roles

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LTH) warns of a scam involving fake job offers for healthcare assistant roles . The scam involves asking for payment as part of the application process .

LTH advises victims to contact the police if they have given money or bank details.

