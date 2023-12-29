Warning issued for Morecambe Bay over 'supercell thunderstorm'

A warning has been issued for Morecambe Bay over a 'supercell thunderstorm' which is sweeping the North West. It's after the same type of storm is thought to have resulted in a tornado that damaged homes in Greater Manchester. The Met Office said that the thunderstorm is moving east across Morecambe Bay and may bring hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds to parts of Lancashire.

The forecasting body said a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester on Wednesday (December 27) night and that it had a “strong rotating updraft”, which suggests “a tornado at the surface was likely”. Around 100 properties were damaged by what police called a “localised tornado” in Stalybridge, Tameside, and residents in the badly hit village of Carrbrook told of the states of “absolute disaster” houses were in. The Liberal Democrats called on Rishi Sunak to convene a Cobra meeting after the damage wreaked in the Greater Manchester tow





