Warning Issued for Flesh-Eating Disease Affecting Dogs in the UK

British dog owners and walkers have been warned of a “flesh-eating” disease affecting pets, with new cases confirmed across the UK. It's particularly prevalent at this time of year when the ground is soggy due to increased rainfall. Alabama rot, otherwise known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy ( CRGV ), is a disease that affects dogs.

It damages the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, which causes visible sores on the skin and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and ultimately kidney failure. Alabama rot was first identified in greyhounds in the United States in the 1980s but there have been reports of the disease across the UK. In 2012, just six cases were reported in the UK, but this number has continued to rise each year since. Most reports come from pet owners who walk their dogs in the countryside, and most cases are reported during winter and spring

Flesh-Eating Disease Alabama Rot CRGV Dogs Pet Owners UK

