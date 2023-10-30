Warning for possible flooding and road closures as heavy rain hits Northern Ireland

The met office is warning of potential flooding in Northern Ireland due to frequent and heavy showers on Monday.

An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of Antrim, including Belfast, Down and Armagh. It takes effect from 9pm Monday and lasts to 9am. A yellow weather warning is in place for the east and south of NI from midnight until 12pm, with another yellow warning set for 4pm on Monday to 3pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster advises the latest rains could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas following Storm Babet could get worse.Pedestrian critically injured after west Belfast crashThe A1 southbound at Loughbrickland, and the Newtown Road, Camlough is closed between McCrinks Lane and Main Street in Camlough are both closed due to flooding. headtopics.com

Motorists using either route are advised to avoid the areas and seek alternative routes for their journey.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvlondon »

Weather Warning for Heavy Rain in Northern IrelandA yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Northern Ireland, with heavy showers expected to cause flooding and travel disruption. Read more ⮕

Met Office increases Northern Ireland weather warning to AmberStorm Ciarán will hit the UK this week Read more ⮕

Northern Ireland weather warning extended over Halloween weekendThe wet weather continues Read more ⮕

Yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland this Halloween weekendA yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland this Halloween weekend, with potential flooding and disruption to travel expected. The warning is in effect from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Northern Ireland weather: Flood risk with more heavy rain dueWarnings are issued for frequent heavy showers across Northern Ireland on Saturday and Saturday. Read more ⮕

Further Weather Warnings for Heavy Rain and Flooding in Northern IrelandThe Met Office has issued additional weather warnings for heavy rain and flooding in Northern Ireland from 18:00 on Tuesday until 09:00 Wednesday. Read more ⮕