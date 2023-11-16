Warner and Rocksteady Release First Suicide Squad Insider Video

But if you check your calendar you'll note that date is now less than three months away, and so it is that Warner and developer Rocksteady are cranking up the hype machine with the first 'Suicide Squad Insider' video, which takes a closer look at the game's story, 'traversal mechanics,' and the new game world of Metropolis. Metropolis is big, weighing in at twice the size of Gotham City in Rocksteady's previous game, Batman: Arkham Knight.

To get around, the members of the squad bust into the Hall of Justice and jack some super-hardware that enables them to swing, fly, or run at super-speeds, granting them different but essentially equivalent methods of movement: Deadshot gets a jetpack, for instance, while Harley Quinn makes use of Batman's grapple and glider. Each character will have a different playstyle, but unlike the Arkham games, in which Batman dispenses justice with flying fists of Bat-fury, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a 'third-person action shooter.' So while fisticuffs will certainly play a role, guns will be the number-one way of solving problems

