Warmer Winters Boost Natural Gas Inventories in US and Europe

Two warmer winters in a row have lifted natural gas inventories in the United States and Europe and have eased concerns about supply, which were sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cutoff of most of Russia’s pipeline gas supply to the EU. U.S. inventories of natural gas in the week to March 22 were 41% more than the five-year average and 23% higher than last year at this time, per the latest EIA data.
Europe, for its part, just exited the winter heating season with its highest level of natural gas left in storage. As of April 1, the EU’s natural gas storage capacity was 58.7% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. That’s a record-high level of stocks at the end of any winter in any year so far. Weaker demand due to milder 2023 and 2024 winters, the energy-saving targets, and sluggish industrial demand in the EU sent natural gas stocks higher and prices lowe
