Warm weather to hit parts of UK after Storm Kathleen misery

After a miserable March, it looks like some parts of the country may be needing to slap on the sun cream this weekend as warm weather hits. Today and tomorrow, the east and south-east of England are forecast clear skies and temperatures that reach as high as 20°C. It will come as a relief to many in the days after major flooding hit several areas due to Storm Kathleen .

The toasty weather is expected to continue until Saturday too, signalling a sun-soaked weekend for the most populous area of the country. London and East Anglia are among the areas expected to hit 20°C later today, while the Midlands and East Yorkshire will get well into the high teens, according to the Met Office. The rest of the UK will get to bask in similarly high temperatures, with only the northern Scottish islands not quite scraping into the teens. It has been described as a mini-heatwave – though it doesn’t quite reach the threshold for the official status. Last Saturday was the warmest day of the year so far, with 20.9°C recorded in the Suffolk village of Santon Downham. The Met Office predicts patchy rain in northern areas of the country today and tomorrow, while some showers are also expected in the same parts on Saturda

UK Warm Weather Storm Kathleen Flooding Temperatures Sunny Weekend

