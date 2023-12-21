Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin - A Surprisingly Accessible RTS

For a real-time strategy title with accessibility as a core pillar, Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin’s worship of rapid micromanagement comes as a surprise. If that’s your idea of a good time, Frontier Developments gets the basics right. From positioning to attack and ability commands, every sliver of your attention is contested across its fantasy maps.

With asymmetric factions and rock-paper-scissors counters for its squads, Realms of Ruin harnesses the lost glory of games like Dawn of War and older Warhammer RTS titles. A distilled RTS experience with less busywork paired with splendid visuals and tabletop figurine-grade customization options isn’t easy to pull off. The battlegrounds of the realm of Ghur are stunning, from smears of marshland to forsaken lands and besieged citie





