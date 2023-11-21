Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Coming to Xbox Series X|S

It’s been 12 years since Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine blew us away with its violent campaign and exciting multiplayer action on Xbox 360. Many of us had lost hope of ever seeing a sequel, here we are in 2023 looking forward to the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on Xbox Series X|S.

With our excitement flowing out of us like an unchecked horde of Tyranids, we reached out to developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment to ask them a few questions about the return of Captain Titus and his Space Marines. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is a third-person shooter featuring a campaign for up to three players, and sees Captain Titus return to our screens in another violent galactic adventure, this time voiced by Vikings and Taken’s Clive Standen. With mankind once again in peril, the Emperor sends out the loyal Space Marines to unleash hell on the hordes of Tyranids with devastating weapons and special abilities





