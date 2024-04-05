Wallabies found in a tiny Yorkshire hamlet

Wallabies are synonymous with Australia, so you’d be surprised to see them in a tiny Yorkshire hamlet. Yet that’s exactly what you’ll find at a garden centre in Totties , near Holmfirth in Yorkshire . Totties , around an hour’s drive from Greater Manchester, has reportedly fewer than 100 houses, but it attracts visitors from all around thanks to its to garden centre s, one with a bistro and the other with a cafe and it’s own free ‘mini zoo’, home to wallabies, swans, ducks, geese and chickens.

The hamlet doesn’t have a pub, a church or a community centre, yet for residents it’s a ‘wonderful’ place to live, YorkshireLive reports. Sue and Mike Dixon have lived in Totties for just over four years and have fallen in love with the hamlet which has a real ‘sense of community’. READ MORE: The glampsite near Greater Manchester loved by Corrie stars and A-list celebrities Sue said: "We have loved every minute of being here. It's wonderful. It's got a good sense of community and you feel safe

