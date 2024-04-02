Walkers Pranks Brits with Crisp-Stealing Ghost in London Pub

Walkers played the ultimate prank on unsuspecting Brits this April Fool’s Day, convincing the nation there was a crisp-stealing ghost at large in a London pub. This morning on its social channels, Walkers unveiled eerie footage of a ‘ghost’ throwing snacks around The Viaduct Tavern pub, located in the St. Paul’s area of the capital. It thanked the City of London’s “most haunted pub”’* for ‘sending this one in’, attracting hundreds of comments from followers spooked by the Wotsits-loving ghost.

However, all was not as it seemed, and shortly after 12pm today, Walkers revealed that the ‘ghost’ was actually the result of fishing wire and camera trickery, for a stunt to celebrate its partnership with the latest Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The prank reveal was a hit with the brand’s followers, with numerous snack fans seemingly falling for the stunt in the comments sectio

