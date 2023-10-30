Walker dislocates knee while descending mountainside

Rescue teams sprang to action after a walker suffered a nasty dislocated knee while descending a mountainside in the Lake District yesterday (October 29).

and dislocated his knee. Rescuers thought he could have sustained further leg injuries so called for the help of the air ambulance. Rescuers were able to stretcher the man to the Scarth Gap. From here was flown to Carlisle by the Great North Air Ambulance Service.A spokesperson the Cockermouth Mountain Rescue said: "This afternoon, we were called to assist a walker who, while descending Haystacks towards Scarth Gap, landed awkwardly and had sustained a suspected dislocated kneecap. On arrival, it was felt he may have sustained additional injuries to his leg, so he was splinted and an Air Ambulance was requested.

"The callout came in just as the team was passing by Gatesgarth from an earlier engagement, so he timed it well! We’ll have more to say about the other outing later in the week!"

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Kyle Walker Happy for Haaland to Enjoy Limelight as Long as Goals Keep FlowingKyle Walker is more than happy for Erling Haaland to enjoy the fame and attention as long as he continues to score goals for Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Kyle Walker happy for Haaland to enjoy the limelight as long as he keeps scoringKyle Walker is supportive of Erling Haaland's superstar status and hopes he continues to score goals for Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Kyle Walker names 'dangerous' Man Utd player Man City must stop in derbyManchester City will travel to Old Trafford to face bitter rivals Man United in the Premier League on Sunday and are already expecting a tricky game Read more ⮕

Kyle Walker warns Manchester City about Marcus Rashford's threatManchester City defender Kyle Walker acknowledges the danger posed by Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, despite his lack of goals this season. Walker, who has played alongside Rashford for England, believes that Rashford's qualities make him a threat to any team. The two players will face each other in the upcoming Manchester derby. Read more ⮕

Drug dealer's mountain bike seized by law courtsCriminal ally of Connor Chapman, Curtis Byrne, has his mountain bike confiscated by the police. Byrne, who was involved in burglaries and a gangland feud, must pay £500 within three months or face additional jail time. Read more ⮕

UNC Wide Receiver Tez Walker Injured in Game Against Georgia TechUNC wide receiver Tez Walker was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a big hit in Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. Walker caught a 36-yard pass before being tackled and fumbling the ball. This was Walker's fourth game with the Tar Heels in 2023. Read more ⮕