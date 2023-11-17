Wales one win away from Euro 2024 qualification

Wales will be one win away from qualifying for Euro 2024 if they triumph in Armenia on Saturday. Their hopes looked remote when they lost back-to-back games in June, but Wales are now second in Group D after September's win in Latvia and last month's stunning victory over Croatia. Manager Robert Page emphasizes the importance of consistency and not being complacent in their upcoming game.





