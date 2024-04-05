Wales Defeats Croatia 4-0 in Bid for First Major Tournament

Jess Fishlock inspired Wales to a 4-0 win over Croatia as their bid to qualify for a first major tournament got off to a dream start in Wrexham. Fishlock scored within four minutes of the start of both halves on a night where Wales underlined their status as group favourites. The Seattle Reign player also turned provider for Rachel Rowe who added a third goal for Wales on 51 minutes on a dream night for Wales ' new boss, Rhian Wilkinson.

Angharad James' volley from an acute angle added gloss to the finish as Wales enjoyed a victorious return to the Stok Racecourse after a four-year hiatus.There is little doubt that Wales will rely on the brilliance of their most-capped player, Fishlock, who made her 149th Wales appearance in Wrexham, as they bid to reach a first major finals

