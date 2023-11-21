Wales Considers Congestion Charge and Exemption for Buses in Cardiff

Wales's war on motorists continues as drivers face a double blow after a new report called for a Ulez-style congestion charge in Cardiff and for buses to be exempt from 20mph limits. Mark Drakeford's Welsh Labour Government has been accused of waging a 'war on motorists' with its plans for drivers to ditch their cars and take up public transport. A union-backed think-tank says bus travel needs to be able to go faster than cars - and suggests they are exempt from the default 20mph limits.

The TUC-sponsored report out today by charity Centre for Cities also recommends an Ulez-style congestion charge in Cardiff - with drivers facing a £3 daily charge. The Welsh Government has set a target to have 45 per cent of all journeys done by public transport and active travel by 2040 - despite its creaky public transport syste





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magistrate who 'doesn't want to punish drivers breaking Wales' 20mph law' quits his roleA magistrates’ chairman has quit his role in the courts, partly because he doesn’t want to punish drivers under Wales’s controversial new 20mph law.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Protests against new 20mph speed limit to take place in WalesOpponents of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone are organizing 'National Convoy Day' in Wales to protest the new 20mph speed limit. The limit has faced significant opposition since its introduction in September, with a petition against it gathering nearly 500,000 signatures. Despite evidence suggesting improved road safety, a recent poll shows continued opposition to the limit. 'Go-slow' convoys will drive along the A55, A483, and M4, causing disruptions on main roads.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Warren Gatland urges Wales players to stake claim for Six Nations spotCardiff clash will pay tribute to trio of Wales international stars.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Warren Gatland urges Wales players to stake claim for Six Nations spotCardiff clash will pay tribute to trio of Wales international stars.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Magistrate Resigns Over Introduction of 20mph Speed LimitsA magistrate has stepped down from his role after 18 years due to the implementation of 20mph speed limits, stating that he refuses to do anyone's dirty work. He believes that the rollout of 20mph limits is excessive and that there were other alternatives. The default speed limit in Wales has recently been changed to 20mph, replacing many 30mph zones. The magistrate also expressed concerns about the backlog of cases and the public's perception of speed limits.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Ilkley: Public to vote on 20mph plansBradford Council say 20mph zones improve safety but those opposed want more 'thought-through' plans.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »