Waldens Farm: A Sustainable Country House in Wiltshire

Waldens Farm is a three-bedroom country house set in the rolling Wiltshire landscape. Designed by the Winchester-based practice Adam Knibb Architects, the project replaced an existing bungalow and was designed to use as little energy as possible, with high levels of insulation throughout.

Arranged across a single storey, beneath a skillion, or mono-pitched roof, the house is finished in natural stone and Accoya timber cladding, aligning with the earthy tones of the soil and ‘sitting comfortably within the landscape’. Although the new house is larger than the one it replaces, the designers didn’t want to make an overt and elaborate status. Aligned north-south, the house is arranged a central living room, glazed at each end, flanked with the main bedroom suite to the west and secondary bedrooms and utility areas to the east. A large concrete deck is cantilevered out into the landscape on the northern façade. The house looks across a wildflower meadow and fishing lakes, with trees screening the house from the sout





wallpapermag » / 🏆 36. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BMW driver caught speeding at 103 mph on M4 in WiltshireWiltshire Police said the BMW driver showed 'total disregard' for other road users.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Thousands of crocheted poppies in Wiltshire village tributeMore than 2,000 handmade poppies were attached to a camouflage net and hung above a war memorial.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Lack of staff contributing to childcare crisis in WiltshireThe recruitment of staff in the childcare sector is affecting the number of places available in Wiltshire.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Wiltshire Police criticised over Clare's Law failingsSir Robert Buckland meets with senior police figures over domestic violence law errors.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Wiltshire A303 to get wildflower and river fundingThe National Highways money will be used to improve habitats for birds, otters and insects.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Demand for social housing in Wiltshire outstrips supplyA task force recommends Wiltshire Council supports multi-tenant houses for unrelated adults.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »