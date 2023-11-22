Waldens Farm: A Sustainable Country House in Wiltshire

Waldens Farm is a three-bedroom country house set in the rolling Wiltshire landscape. Designed by the Winchester-based practice Adam Knibb Architects, the project replaced an existing bungalow and was designed to use as little energy as possible, with high levels of insulation throughout.
Arranged across a single storey, beneath a skillion, or mono-pitched roof, the house is finished in natural stone and Accoya timber cladding, aligning with the earthy tones of the soil and ‘sitting comfortably within the landscape’. Although the new house is larger than the one it replaces, the designers didn’t want to make an overt and elaborate status. Aligned north-south, the house is arranged a central living room, glazed at each end, flanked with the main bedroom suite to the west and secondary bedrooms and utility areas to the east. A large concrete deck is cantilevered out into the landscape on the northern façade. The house looks across a wildflower meadow and fishing lakes, with trees screening the house from the sout
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »