Wakefield Trinity sign forward Mathieu Cozza from Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers

The prop/loose-forward has signed a two-year contract and is Trinity boss Daryl Powell’s second recruit, after ex-Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley. Cozza began his career with Catalans Dragons, playing 10 times in 2021 and 2022. He also had a spell on loan at Barrow Raiders last year and made his debut for France against England six months ago.

“I am delighted to sign for Wakefield and be part of this new project,” the 23-year-old said. “After meeting Daryl and Steve , it was very clear the club is going places.” Outlining his reasons for signing Cozza, Powell said: “I’ve been really impressed with Mathieu this season at Featherstone. “He’s a player who works exceptionally hard and does all the little things you expect from the middle-unit player. “He’s tough and aggressive and will fit perfectly into the forward pack.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Wakefield Trinity sign Wigan Warriors' ex-Hull KR centre Iain ThornleyChallenge Cup winner Iain Thornley has become Daryl Powell’s first signing as Wakefield Trinity coach. Read more ⮕

Free parking passes for Wakefield MPs to be stoppedA council meeting heard that two passes had been issued to the city's current and previous MP. Read more ⮕

Financial insecurity common among frontline health care workers during COVID-19, research findsMany frontline health care workers in the United States experienced food insecurity and other significant financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent study led by UNC Greensboro (UNCG) researcher Mathieu Despard and published in Compensation & Benefits Review. Read more ⮕

Huge pub chain with 200 sites snaps up 17 boozers from rival – is your local affected?...A HUGE pub chain with 200 sites has snapped up 17 boozers from its rival. Red Oak Taverns has bought up the sites from St Austell Brewery including locations in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset. Red Oa… Read more ⮕

Michael Owen looked at buying team to rival Ryan ReynoldsFormer Liverpool striker had looked at possibility of buying Chester, the fierce cross-border rivals of Disney club Wrexham Read more ⮕

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕