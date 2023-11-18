Wags and influencers out in force for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Wags and influencers are out on force for the Las Vegas Grand Prix - as the sport hopes the new day will bring a fresh start for Formula One in Sin City . Friday descended into farce as the first practice was abandoned after only eight minutes when a drain cover came loose on the track, causing substantial damage to Carlos Sainz 's Ferrari .

And furious fans - some of whom paid $200 to be there - were then kicked out before the second session could begin at 2:30am local time, two-and-a-half hours later than scheduled. But drivers headed back to the track on Saturday night - where Ferrari favourite Charles Leclerc claimed pole ahead of his stricken teammate, Sainz. The Spanish driver even honored a commitment to appear at a fan event in the city and looked to be enjoying himself alongside his fellow Ferrari driver Charles Lecler





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CRASH_NET_F1: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix shares new details of spectacular opening ceremonyThe F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature a sensational opening ceremony.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: F1 Las Vegas construction teases, annoys visitors one month from grand prixA month out from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's somewhat of a disjointed scene as track assembly coexists alongside normal local life.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

CRASH_NET_F1: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix shares new details of spectacular opening ceremonyThe F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature a sensational opening ceremony.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: 10 Things To Watch For at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand PrixFormula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix will be one of the most talked about events of the year, and these are the top ten things you need to watch out for.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

PLANET_F1: Protestors take action following controversial pre-Las Vegas Grand Prix moveResidents and visitors to Las Vegas have made their thoughts clear on how steps taken by F1 ahead of the race are not to their liking...

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »

SKYSPORTS: Formula 1 2023 start times confirmed, with Saturday night race for inaugural Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas returns to the Formula One calendar next year and the drivers are excited to see what the race will bring!

Source: SkySports | Read more »