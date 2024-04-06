Volunteers needed for litter pick in Glasgow's Merchant City

They said the litter pick is a reminder that keeping the area clean and tidy is a responsibility for everyone who lives in or works in it, or visits it. A spokesperson for MCTCC said:" Merchant City is one of the most admired and visited parts of Glasgow . "Our litter pick is a further reminder that keeping it clean and tidy is the responsibility of everyone who lives in or works in it, or visits it.
"Glasgow City Council’s hard-working staff do their best to keep it clean and tidy but much more needs to be done throughout the year by residents and visitors. "We’ll be making a noticeable short-term difference but a few hours graft by volunteers is far from the complete solution." Volunteers are asked to meet at the entrance to Ramshorn Church on Ingram Street at 10am on Saturday, April 13.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibl
Volunteers Litter Pick Glasgow Merchant City Clean Up Responsibility
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Volunteers plant 2,000 trees at Glasgow park in one dayWoodland cover in the UK is one of the lowest in Europe, according to Woodland Trust who are encouraging the country to become more active in…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »