Volunteers needed for litter pick in Glasgow's Merchant City

They said the litter pick is a reminder that keeping the area clean and tidy is a responsibility for everyone who lives in or works in it, or visits it. A spokesperson for MCTCC said:" Merchant City is one of the most admired and visited parts of Glasgow . "Our litter pick is a further reminder that keeping it clean and tidy is the responsibility of everyone who lives in or works in it, or visits it.

"Glasgow City Council's hard-working staff do their best to keep it clean and tidy but much more needs to be done throughout the year by residents and visitors. "We'll be making a noticeable short-term difference but a few hours graft by volunteers is far from the complete solution." Volunteers are asked to meet at the entrance to Ramshorn Church on Ingram Street at 10am on Saturday, April 13.

Volunteers Litter Pick Glasgow Merchant City Clean Up Responsibility

