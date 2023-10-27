Volunteers devastated after £2,000 of damage inflicted at Barshaw Park yard

A group of Paisley volunteers have been left devastated after around £2,000 worth of damage was inflicted on a space they were sprucing up for the community.
Cash previously raised to repair some of the buildings will now have to be diverted to make the site more secure in the short-term and a fundraiser has been launched to support the charity in its repairs. Irene McDonald, chair of Friends of Barshaw Park, said: “We’ve been clearing the yard, so that we could make it a usable space.
“It’s annoying that we have to divert those funds and our time and labour to repair that damage. It was very disheartening because we felt as if recently we were making a lot of progress. Download the free Renfrewshire Live app today Renfrewshire Live, the new free app dedicated to bringing you around the clock breaking news, is now available to download. headtopics.com
The dedicated team of experienced journalists, responsible for the publication of the award-winning Express, will focus on breaking news, day and night, across Renfrewshire’s towns and villages. Councillor Graeme Clark, who represents Paisley Northeast and Ralston, visited the site. “There’s obviously a need for greater security at the site,” he said. "It’s troubling that people got in.