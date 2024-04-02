Volunteers Clear 23 Tonnes of Rubbish from Scottish Beaches

VOLUNTEERS have helped to clear more than 23 tonnes of rubbish from beaches across Orkney, the Hebrides and Argyll in just one year. The haul was recorded by those working with Scottish salmon forms in some of the country’s most popular beauty spots. Litter included some debris from the aquaculture industry although the majority had been dropped by visitors.

Items included large amounts of non-biodegradable wet wipes as well as more unusual finds such as children’s toys, shoes and a steering wheel.The total for 2023 does not include all fish farm areas, and so is likely to end up being higher. Figures covering five firms – Mowi Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms, Bakkafrost Scotland, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Loch Duart – showed staff cleared away 23.6 tonnes of litter, the weight of around 15 cars. Beaches covered the islands of Orkney, North and South Uist, Lewis, Barra, Skye, Rum, Much and Gigh

