Volunteers Build Railway Station from Scratch

A group of volunteers have spent almost two decades building a railway station from scratch. More than half a mile of track was even laid by hand at Boughton, the latest addition to the Northampton and Lamport Railway. Adam Giles, Chair of Northampton & Lamport Railway, said: "When we started, there was nothing here at all." The railway plays an important part in the local area’s heritage and tourism economies, attracting around 10,000 visitors a year.

Completing the extension has involved repairing a 7 arch low viaduct, restoring a Victorian signal box to full working order, laying track, erecting semaphore signalling and building a new station platform

