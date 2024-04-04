Vlambeer Co-Founder Jan Willem Nijman Becomes Full Owner as Rami Ismail Sells Shares

The highly regarded indie studio Vlambeer is back in the news as co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes its full owner after Rami Ismail sells his shares. Vlambeer , known for acclaimed titles like Super Crate Box and Luftrausers , celebrated its tenth anniversary by winding down.

Nijman now owns 100 percent of the studio and has shared his plans for its future.

