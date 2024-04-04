Visitors warned of over four-hour waits at Greater Manchester hospital

Visitors to the A+E department at a Greater Manchester hospital are being warned to expect waits of over four hours. Bosses at the Royal Bolton Hospital say it is currently 'extremely busy.' And the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust which runs it says on their website: "Our Emergency Department is currently experiencing extremely high levels of activity. Waiting time is approx. 4+ hours." They are urging those considering attending to consider if their case is a genuine emergency.
They cite examples of these as; severe chest pains, difficulty breathing, bleeding you can’t stop, possible broken bones, loss of consciousness, stroke symptoms, severe tummy pain or headache or a child who is very unwell. READ MORE: GMP object to shop's booze plans in area that is 'already a flash point' "No matter how busy our Emergency Department is, the most seriously ill and injured patients will always be seen immediately," they sa
