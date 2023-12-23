Visit E-ACT Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village to Choose a Primary School for Your Child

Choosing a primary school for your child requires careful consideration, which is why E-ACT Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (or DSLV for short) is inviting prospective families to come and visit before they make a final decision for entry in 2024.

Contact the school by phone or email to arrange a tour of the school, where you will have the opportunity to meet acting head teacher Hannah Rowe and other members of the DSLV family, view classrooms and facilities, and get a feel for the school’s warm and welcoming atmosphere. Rated Good by Ofsted (April 2022), DSLV Primary is integrated with DSLV Secondary on the same site, giving children the opportunity to develop personally and academically with one academy through all of the stages in their learning and development – in a place where they can feel safe, happy and valued. Ms Rowe says, “Our aim was to build a flagship school within Daventry, and beyond, that will prepare our young people for the ever-changing world around u





