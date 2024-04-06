Virgin Atlantic and British Airways planes collide at Heathrow Airport

The wing of a Virgin Atlantic 787-9 plane clipped the tail of a British Airways Airbus A350 while being towed at Heathrow Airport . Emergency services responded to the low-speed collision and Virgin has launched an investigation.

The Virgin plane had no passengers on board, while the British Airways jet had recently arrived from Accra, Ghana. British Airways provided an alternative aircraft for its customers to minimize the impact.

Virgin Atlantic British Airways Collision Investigation Heathrow Airport

