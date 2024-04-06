Virgin Atlantic and British Airways planes collide at Heathrow airport

A Virgin Atlantic 787 has collided with a British Airways Airbus A350 while pushing back from the terminal building at Heathrow airport causing minor damage to both aircraft. The Virgin jet was being guided by a tug when its winglets struck the tail of the neighbouring BA jet. Emergency services raced to the scene following the low-speed impact.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: 'We are aware that the wingtip of one of our empty aircraft came into contact with another aircraft whilst being towed from the stand at London Heathrow Terminal 3. 'The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We can confirm no customers were on board the Virgin Atlantic aircraft during this time. 'We've commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of servic
Virgin Atlantic British Airways Collision Heathrow Airport Aircraft Damage
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »