Virgil van Dijk admits it would have been an honour to play with Jaap Stam

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted it would have been an honour to have played alongside former Manchester United star Jaap Stam . Stam, who played a total of 127 times for the Red Devils, shares the same homeland as the Merseysiders stalwart and allegiances are set to be put to the test as United and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend.

It's Erik ten Hag's side who currently have the bragging rights after their dramatic FA Cup quarter-final success just a few weeks ago, as Amad's 121st-minute winner set up a trip to Wembley to face Championship side Coventry City in just a few short week

Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk Jaap Stam Manchester United Premier League Football

