Violent Female Thug Films Herself Attacking Commuters in London

A violent female thug is touring London filming herself attacking commuters and shop workers as part of a sick 'chaos for clout' social media trend. Shocking footage shows the menace battering unsuspecting victims in the face, in sick videos reminiscent of the pranks by teenage tearaway, Mizzy. Father-of-one Mizzy, whose real name Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, terrorised London ers last year, breaking into a family's home, filming himself fighting a midget and riding dangerously on the roof of a bus.

The 19-year-old was later locked up in a young offenders' institute after flouting a social media ban imposed on him by the court for his 'pranks', which a judge bluntly branded as 'not funny'. Now a woman appears to be trying to imitate the mayhem. In one clip, the violent yob is seen hitting another female in the face while on the London Underground's Bakerloo Line

