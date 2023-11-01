Violence never results in peace and the first step to a two-state solution in Israel and Gaza is to end it

as we have a deep sense that justice needs to be served, whether to us or our neighbours, but also to those many miles away.

However, I was brought up learning about my own family’s history, displaced after the Holocaust and the worst excesses of Communist Antisemitism to Israel. At the same time I was made very aware of the status of Israel as a place where our family and others could go and reside if antisemitism arose.

The horrific murder of so many in Southern Israel of all ages and nationalities on 7 October by the homicidal killers of Hamas and other terrorist groups like Islamic Jihad, and the military action and disease as well as the less reported scaling up of land theft by settlers in the West Bank, makes the deeply held convictions of those of us in the peace camp harder than ever to achieve.

The immediate task must be to secure the release of those held in the labyrinth of tunnels constructed to unleash the unbridled barbarism of Hamas’s terrorism and to ensure access to food, water, medicines, electricity and fuel and ensure civilians houses and refugee camps will not be targeted.

The UN General Assembly voted on a resolution calling for an “immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” and “immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency”. headtopics.com

