Violence Erupts in Dublin Following Knife Attack Outside School

Protesters set Garda cars on fire as violence erupts in Dublin following a knife attack outside a school. Police and politicians call for calm and warn against misinformation. Rioters loot stores and torch buses, cars, trams, and bins. Woman and children injured in the attack.





itvnews » / 🏆 69. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seven charged by police over Remembrance Day violence following disturbancesHome Secretary Suella Braverman blasted those responsible for the ugly scenes in London.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Suella Braverman sacked as Home Secretary following Armistice Day violenceDowning Street sources said on Monday morning that Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked her to leave government.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Chicago community violence intervention program shown to reduce gun violenceNew research shows large reductions in gun violence involvement for participants of a Chicago-based community violence intervention (CVI) program.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Watch the moment Luis Diaz's father was released after being kidnappedLuis Manuel Diaz was released following 12 days in captivity following his kidnapping

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Big Brother housemates at war as fuming Tom erupts over double eviction and ‘toxic’ stars bicker...Big Brother housemates at war as fuming Tom erupts over double eviction and ‘toxic’ stars bicker

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Furious Big Brother fans ‘calling Ofcom’ and demand housemates are kicked off the show for bullying...Big Brother housemates at war as fuming Tom erupts over double eviction and ‘toxic’ stars bicker

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »