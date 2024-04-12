Violence erupts during Eid celebrations in Southall

Hundred of Eid revellers gathered in Southall in a standoff against police. Muslim community leaders have condemned violence that broke out during Eid celebrations claiming that many of those involved were 'drunk or high on drugs'. Videos circulating on social media show sticks, rubbish and other objects being hurled at baton-wielding police amid a standoff with hundreds of Eid revellers gathered in Southall , west London.

One officer can be seen telling crowds to 'get the f*** back' as his colleagues are pelted with filled plastic bags and other objects. Other footage shows police rush at the crowd with their batons drawn, as they come under a barrage of missiles. Locals also revealed that youngsters climbed bus stops, vandalised cars and behaved like 'yobs' on what is meant to be one of the holiest dates in the Islamic calendar. Prominent local businessman Dalawar Chaudhry told MailOnline: 'These young Muslims are a disgrace to their religion and their families. They have bought great shame upon us, and their behaviour is totally unacceptable. 'They were drinking alcohol and taking drugs and it was just a matter of time before there was going to be trouble. What sort of Muslims are these? They are more like football hooligans and many just came to fight the police. I hope that they are caught and strictly punished

Eid Celebrations Violence Southall Police Muslim Community Intoxicated Clashes Objects Vandalism Disruptive Behavior Islamic Holiday

