Viola Davis' Head-Turning Curly Bob at The Hunger Games Premiere

Can we just tell you how excited we are that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over? Our actor friends and acquaintances deserved more pay, more transparency, and more protections; crew members deserved the opportunity to get back to work.

Selfishly, we're also so thrilled that the end of the strike means celebrities can get back on red carpets and serve up incredible beauty looks that demand to be seen, like Viola Davis' head-turning curly bob at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Although Viola Davis made a couple of non-industry high-profile appearances this fall — at Paris Fashion Week and the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards — it's been five months since she walked a film-focused red carpet. Back in May, she wore an amazing Afro to the Cannes Film Festival, and while it's hard to top such an epic look, on the 13th November, she reminded us that there's more than one way to wear curls. While soft-wave bobs have been having a moment for a while now, Davis's hair is proof that curls deserve to be spotlighted in above-the-shoulder styles

