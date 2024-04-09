Vintage Baby Names Falling Out of Favour in the UK

Vintage baby names have been making a comeback over recent years, with names such as Arthur, Fred, Rose and Maeve all making the most popular lists. But there are some older names – alongside more modern ones – that are rapidly falling out of favour with parents. A team of experts at language learning software Babbel has analysed the most popular baby names recorded between 1914 and 1994 in the UK, according to the ONS.

The team looked at names that made the top 100 at least once before 1994, but haven’t appeared since. They used this data to compile a list of the 50 boys’ names and 50 girls’ names that are falling out of favour. Alongside Horace and Cyril, the boys’ list contained some real dad names such as Gary, Glenn, Iain and Stewart. On the girls’ list there’s Hilda, Beverly and some classic mum names including Lesley, Tracey, Mandy, Jill and Dawn. But there were some more modern monikers on there too, including Alexa – which has undoubtedly been affected by the launch of Amazon’s voice AI – Kobe and Nyala. These are the full lists of the 50 least popular boys’ and girls’ names in the UK

Vintage Baby Names Comeback Falling Out Of Favour UK Boys' Names Girls' Names

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Netmums / 🏆 42. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby names that are 'falling out of fashion' and the ones surging in popularityThe study has also revealed which 'gender neutral' baby names are increasing in popularity

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Popular baby namesDiscover the top 100 girls’ names and the top 100 boys’ names in the UK today, plus find out the most popular baby names over time

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Falling food costs leads to shop price inflation falling to lowest in two yearsFalling food costs has led to shop price inflation falling to its lowest rate since December 2021 as retailers increase competition for customers, data show.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Lala Kent reveals her pregnancy cravings, teases potential baby names and posts adorable snaps of...'She's Probably Pregnant!' Lala Kent takes a moment to appreciate herself and her constantly growing baby bump in this sweet and sincere moment shared to her Instagram account.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

These are the baby names that mums love but are too scared to useIt's time to be brave.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Baby names rapidly going out of fashion and the ones on the riseA number are falling out of favour

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »