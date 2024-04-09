Vintage Baby Names Falling Out of Favour in the UK

Vintage baby names have been making a comeback over recent years, with names such as Arthur, Fred, Rose and Maeve all making the most popular lists. But there are some older names – alongside more modern ones – that are rapidly falling out of favour with parents. A team of experts at language learning software Babbel has analysed the most popular baby names recorded between 1914 and 1994 in the UK, according to the ONS.
The team looked at names that made the top 100 at least once before 1994, but haven’t appeared since. They used this data to compile a list of the 50 boys’ names and 50 girls’ names that are falling out of favour. Alongside Horace and Cyril, the boys’ list contained some real dad names such as Gary, Glenn, Iain and Stewart. On the girls’ list there’s Hilda, Beverly and some classic mum names including Lesley, Tracey, Mandy, Jill and Dawn. But there were some more modern monikers on there too, including Alexa – which has undoubtedly been affected by the launch of Amazon’s voice AI – Kobe and Nyala. These are the full lists of the 50 least popular boys’ and girls’ names in the UK
