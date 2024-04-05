Vinnie Jones Finds Love with Former PA Five Years After Wife's Death

Vinnie Jones ' friends have revealed his new partner has 'brought the light back into his eyes', as football's reformed hardman has found love with the loyal PA who bossed him about in his Discovery+ farm series five years after the death of his wife. Pals are said to have been left 'thrilled' after the 59-year-old got together with Emma Ford , who he affectionately calls 'Blondie'.

A former TV reporter, DJ and event manager, who like him has also given up alcohol - pals say that the pair are a great match who saw their relationship blossom from a friendship developed while working together. It comes half a decade after the footballer feared he would never be happy again following the death of his wife Tanya in 2019. 'Vinnie and Emma's relationship was very organic and started as purely a working friendship before it developed into something more,' a source told The Sun. 'Emma has brought the light back into Vinnie's eyes and she clearly makes him very happ

Vinnie Jones Love Partner PA Death Wife Emma Ford Relationship Happiness

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vinnie Jones opens up on finding love again 5 years after losing wife to cancerVinnie Jones has opened up about his new relationship with Emma Ford, after tragically losing his wife Tanya to cancer in 2019, following a six-year battle with the disease

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones opens up about his journey to finding joy in lifeVinnie Jones, the former footballer turned actor, celebrates 11 years of sobriety and shares his transformation from a hedonistic lifestyle to finding joy in life. He discusses his new priorities, mental health in football, and the importance of opening up about it.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Vinnie Jones opens up on kicking the booze with 'hardman' image long behind him'Yes, you can have a few pints because you're in your 20s. You can run it off and you can get on with it, but drinking is a young man's sport.'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Vinnie Jones says he was 'rotting from the inside out' during alcohol battleNetflix The Gentlemen star Vinnie Jones is celebrating 11 years of sobriety this week, but the footballer-turned-actor has opened up about his battle with alcohol and mental health.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Vinnie Jones: Sir Elton 'tried everything' to sign me at WatfordVinnie Jones has revealed how Elton John offered to 'tried everything' to get him to join the Watford FC.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Emma Jones reveals mum's tragic cancer death as she admits 'diet and flaws'Emma Jones admits four things she does after mum's tragic cancer death

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »