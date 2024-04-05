Vinnie Jones Finds Love with Former PA Five Years After Wife's Death

Vinnie Jones ' friends have revealed his new partner has 'brought the light back into his eyes', as football's reformed hardman has found love with the loyal PA who bossed him about in his Discovery+ farm series five years after the death of his wife. Pals are said to have been left 'thrilled' after the 59-year-old got together with Emma Ford , who he affectionately calls 'Blondie'.
A former TV reporter, DJ and event manager, who like him has also given up alcohol - pals say that the pair are a great match who saw their relationship blossom from a friendship developed while working together. It comes half a decade after the footballer feared he would never be happy again following the death of his wife Tanya in 2019. 'Vinnie and Emma's relationship was very organic and started as purely a working friendship before it developed into something more,' a source told The Sun. 'Emma has brought the light back into Vinnie's eyes and she clearly makes him very happ
