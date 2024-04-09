Villagers in Little Billington Oppose Extension of Grovebury Quarry

Villagers in Little Billington are angry about plans to extend Grovebury Quarry . The large quarry, which has been in use for over 100 years, sits on Church of England land. The Church Commissioners have given temporary extensions to operator Aggregate Industries and have allowed them to submit a planning application for the site to be extended. A final decision is expected to be made by Central Bedfordshire Council later this year.

The villagers are concerned about the quarry expanding to within 500ft of homes and the impact it will have on their lives for the next 20 years

Little Billington Grovebury Quarry Church Of England Extension Planning Application Central Bedfordshire Council

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Whitgift Church: The only church in the country where the clock can strike 13The first sentence of George Orwell’s acclaimed dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four reads: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.”

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

New Eco-Electric homes hit the market in LancashireAn intimate collection of energy efficient homes will be launching in Billington in the Ribble Valley.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Corsair K65 Plus reviewA little keyboard with very little to complain about.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

'Get ready to fight': Villagers gearing up for battle over plans for 800 homesA campaign group in Albrighton has told villagers to “get ready to fight” now a petition against a housing development has collected more than 2,000 signatures.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Plans for 120 homes in Northampton urban extension approvedNeighbouring villagers raise concerns about the risk of flooding and drainage plans.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Villagers fear fowl play after 14 of their peacocks mysteriously vanishThe 15 birds have added a flash of colour to East Winch in Norfolk for many years. Pictured: Robert and Elaine Baldwin with Charles the peacock.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »