Villagers Battle Over Barrel of Beer in Easter Tradition

Hundreds of villagers have taken part in a violent Easter Monday tradition that sees two neighbouring Leicestershire villages battle over a barrel of beer. The sporting tradition known as 'bottle kicking' takes place between Hallaton and Medbourne takes place every Easter Monday as participants compete to bring a wooden barrel of beer across a boundary stream in their respective village.

The 'bottles' – old wooden field barrels holding about a gallon of beer – are sealed with wax before the annual contest. Two of the bottles are filled with beer and the third, called the dummy, is made of solid wood and painted red and white. The event on Monday afternoon was preceded by a parade led by the Nene Valley Pipe Band and the ceremonial slicing up and distribution of a Hare pie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Get ready to fight': Villagers gearing up for battle over plans for 800 homesA campaign group in Albrighton has told villagers to “get ready to fight” now a petition against a housing development has collected more than 2,000 signatures.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Plans for 120 homes in Northampton urban extension approvedNeighbouring villagers raise concerns about the risk of flooding and drainage plans.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Villagers Terrorized by Poachers Leaving Animal Corpses in StreetsVillagers in Broughton, Hampshire are being terrorized by poachers who are leaving animal corpses strewn across their streets and pavements. The latest incident involved dozens of bloodied hares dumped at the entrance to the community shop, along with impaled barn owl and kestrel on the shop's door handles. Locals believe these displays are a sinister message from the poachers to discourage interference in their activities.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Dead animals dumped at Hampshire shop weeks after school targetedVillagers blame criminal poachers for the menacing incident.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Dead animals dumped at Hampshire shop weeks after school targetedVillagers blame criminal poachers for the menacing incident.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Dozens of dead animals dumped outside village shop leaving locals in shockVillagers have been left shocked after being tormented with randomly plotted corpses each week.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »